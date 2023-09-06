- Home
Hezbollah Condemns Bahrain’s Treasonous Step: Zionists Will Not Have A Safe Haven in Our Countries
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations
Hezbollah slammed Bahrain’s rushing towards normalization with the “Israeli” entity as an ominous step which exposes the Al-Khalifa regime’s reality.
Hezbollah issued the following statement:
Bahrain’s Al-Khalifa regime is heading further towards political and moral decline. After years of oppression and terror against the free and oppressed Bahraini people who are demanding freedom and justice, the regime opened an “Israeli” embassy at a time when this temporary entity is gripped by its worst phase in history.
This ominous step exposes the reality behind this regime that is rushing towards normalization with the enemy, contrary to the aspirations and beliefs of the Bahraini people.
This new betrayal constitutes a blow to the Palestinian people, who are currently engaged in the greatest sagas and heroism against blind Zionist terrorism.
Hezbollah strongly condemns this treacherous step and affirms that the proud Bahraini people and all the peoples of our nation reject all forms of normalization and relations with the enemy. The Zionists will not find a safe haven in our country.
