IOF Murder Palestinian Teenager in Raid on West Bank Refugee Camp

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops have murdered a Palestinian teenager during a raid on a refugee camp in the northwestern sector of the occupied West Bank, amid a sharp uptick in deadly “Israeli” military raids as well as settler violence against Palestinians.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing local sources, reported that a large number of “Israeli” troops, backed by two military bulldozers, stormed the Nur Shams refugee camp, located three kilometers [1.8 miles] east of Tulkarm, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The sources added that the IOF troops were stationed in the al-Mahjar neighborhood, and snipers were positioned on the rooftops of houses and buildings overlooking the camp, before violent confrontations broke out.

“Israeli” soldiers fired live ammunition and tear gas canisters at young Palestinian men.

“Israeli” military bulldozers also destroyed the main street adjacent to the entrance to the camp as well as several vehicles parked in the area.

Palestinian medical officials identified the teenager as 19-year-old Ayed Samih Abu Harb, who was killed when fierce exchanges of gunfire broke out between Palestinian resistance fighters and “Israeli” troops in the camp.

The sources added that another Palestinian was also critically wounded during the “Israeli” army aggression and was taken to a nearby hospital to receive medical treatment.

IOF troops launch raids on various cities of the West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what the regime calls “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.

More than 200 Palestinians have been murdered this year in the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza. The majority of these fatalities have been recorded in the occupied West Bank.

Those figures indicate that 2023 is already the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since the United Nations began keeping track of fatalities in 2005.

Previously, 2022 had been the deadliest year with 150 Palestinians killed, of whom 33 were minors, according to the United Nations.