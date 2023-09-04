No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

“Israel” Raids Jenin, Resistance Confronts the Undercover Force

“Israel” Raids Jenin, Resistance Confronts the Undercover Force
folder_openPalestine access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites


By Staff, Agencies

A large “Israeli” occupation army force estimated at more than 40 military vehicles backed by a helicopter and drones stormed on Monday the northern West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp.

According to local sources, the “Israeli” forces injured and arrested several people before withdrawing from the camp.

Residents confronted the forces and medical reports said four people were injured by army bullets, all of them lightly

The forces also arrested three Palestinians, two of whom were shot and injured, before leaving the area.

Reports from Jenin said an undercover “Israeli” army force entered the camp before it was discovered and attacked.

Immediately after, the occupation army sent in several military vehicles to extract the undercover unit and the arrested men.

Israel jenin westbank

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israel” Raids Jenin, Resistance Confronts the Undercover Force

“Israel” Raids Jenin, Resistance Confronts the Undercover Force

8 hours ago
Hamas: Any Incursion against Holy al-Aqsa Mosque Tantamount to All-Out war

Hamas: Any Incursion against Holy al-Aqsa Mosque Tantamount to All-Out war

2 days ago
Nine Palestinians Injured in Clashes with IOF Near Gaza Fence

Nine Palestinians Injured in Clashes with IOF Near Gaza Fence

2 days ago
“Israeli” Invasion Fails in Tubas: No Resistance Men Captured, Civilian Martyred

“Israeli” Invasion Fails in Tubas: No Resistance Men Captured, Civilian Martyred

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 04-09-2023 Hour: 02:00 Beirut Timing

whatshot