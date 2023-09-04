No Script

“Israel’s” Chaos: Gallant Swipes at Coalition Colleagues for Dangerous Attacks on Army

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” War Minister Yoav Gallant hit back at members of the coalition who have assailed the military and security officials in recent months, saying their “outrageous” remarks harm the “Israeli” military.

“In recent days, elected officials, including ministers and members of the Knesset, have been allowing themselves to make false, baseless, and irresponsible statements about the ‘Israeli’ army, its commanders, and soldiers,” Gallant said.

He further cautioned that “These are outrageous statements that endanger the most important asset of ‘Israel’, the ‘Israeli’ army.”

Referring to tensions over the government’s plans to overhaul the so-called “judicial system”, he said: “This is the place to express appreciation to the ‘Israeli’ army and its head, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, and the General Staff under his leadership for accomplishing the security tasks, for dealing adamantly with the social challenges affecting the army.”

Gallant’s remarks came after on Friday, MK Tally Gotliv, a Knesset member in “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, accused the “Israeli” army and Shin Bet security agency of “working for terrorists.”

 

 

