Niger: Thousands Continue to Protest France’s Military Presence

By Staff, Agencies

Thousands of Niger’s protesters have poured into the streets of the capital city of Niamey for the third day in a row, calling for an end to France’s military presence in the West African country.

Participants in the Sunday protest chanted, “Down with France! France get out,” repeating a demand put forward by the country's military rulers that overthrew former Paris-allied president, Mohamed Bazoum, and his government on July 26.

The protest followed similar demonstrations on Friday and Saturday in which thousands of people rallied near a French military base in Niger's capital to express their support for the military government and demand the immediate withdrawal of French troops and diplomats from the country.

On those occasions, the demonstrators gathered near the 101 Squadron airbase, chanting slogans such as “Down with imperialism,” “French soldiers, Niger is a sovereign country, leave!” and “Macron, Niger is not your property.”

On August 3, Niger’s new rulers announced the scrapping of military agreements with France, which has about 1,500 troops stationed in the country. Ever since, Nigeriens have been holding demonstrations in front of the military base housing the French forces, threatening to storm the facility if French troops do not leave.

Later in August, Niger’s military leaders also expelled French ambassador Sylvain Itte after withdrawing his diplomatic immunity. They said his presence constituted a threat to public order.

On Sunday, France once again tried to justify keeping its ambassador in place, with Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna telling the Le Monde newspaper, “He is our representative to the legitimate authorities in Niger.”

Niger’s military rulers have also accused Paris of seeking to invade the country.