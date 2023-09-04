Raisi To Turkey’s FM: Respect for Sovereignty, Integrity of Other States Key in Anti-Terror Fight

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stressed that respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries is the most effective way to counter terrorism.

Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Tehran on Sunday.

Turkey and Syria have been engaged in an ongoing dispute over the presence of Turkish forces in the Arab country.

“The effective exercise of national sovereignty of any government over all its territories is the best way to prevent terrorist and anti-security activities,” Raisi said.

After over a decade of severed ties between Turkey and Syria, the two neighboring countries are taking steps toward reconciliation.

Pointing to the cultural and historical commonalities between Iran and Turkey, Raisi expressed hope that the two countries would improve cooperation during the new presidential term of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He further stated that the joint economic committee between Iran and Turkey would play an effective role in paving the way for increasing commercial interactions between the two countries.

The Iranian president emphasized the importance of effectively dealing with the presence of foreign forces in different regions, including the Caucasus, and said all states in every region should solve their problems through dialogue and cooperation.

Fidan, for his part, said Iran and Turkey have great capacities to expand cooperation and are capable of reaching a $30-billion target set for their annual trade.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, the top Turkish diplomat arrived in Tehran on Sunday and attended a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.