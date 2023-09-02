Iran Envoy: US Does Not Deserve Roles in UN Human Rights Council

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Iranian diplomat says the United States with its dark human rights record does not deserve roles in the Human Rights Council.

Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva Ali Bahreini made the statement in a post on his X account on Saturday in reaction to meddlesome remarks by the US ambassador against Tehran, who is set to chair the UN Human Rights Council Social Forum this November.

He attached a video clip to his post showing some cases of the US human right crimes, including the downing of an Iranian passenger plane by a US Navy guided-missile cruiser over the country’s territorial waters in the Gulf, which killed all 290 people on board.

On July 3, 1988, the USS Vincennes fired missiles at an Iran Air Airbus A300B2 which was flying over the Hormuz Strait from the port city of Bandar Abbas to Dubai, carrying 274 passengers and 16 crew members.

The clip also showed the US discriminatory attitude to ethnic and religious minorities, the murder of George Floyd who was choked to death by a white police officer, anti-immigration policies and the miserable situation of refugees as well as the White House support for the terrorist groups.

The Iranian diplomat said the US regime is addicted to war that killed "over a thousand individuals by its police forces" every year.

However, Bahreini, added that Washington "continues to occupy undeservingly a seat in the UN Human Rights Council."

The Iranian envoy's post came after US Ambassador to the UN's Human Rights Council Michèle Taylor made interfering remarks against Iran and condemned Iranian officials in UN leadership roles on the anniversary of the death of a young woman in police custody.

Mahsa Amini, 22, fainted at a police station and was pronounced dead days later on September 16 at a Tehran hospital. An investigation attributed her death to medical condition, dismissing allegations that she had been beaten by police forces

Taylor claimed that Iran has an appalling human rights record and should not have any place in leadership roles within the UN human rights ecosystem.

In May, Bahreini was appointed to chair the UN Human Rights Council 2023 Social Forum which is scheduled to take place in Geneva on November 2 and 3.