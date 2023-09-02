Iran: Homegrown Toloo-3 Satellite Delivered to Space Agency

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s homegrown Toloo-3 satellite was handed over to Iran Space Agency after passing the last tests.

Toloo-3 is capable of capturing black and white images with a spatial resolution of five meters. It also has a 10-meter resolution in color mode.

The unveiling ceremony of the Toloo-3 satellite was held in the presence of Iran's Information and Communications Technology Minister Issa Zarepour and the head of the Iranian Space Agency Hassan Salarieh in February 2023.

Iran is the ninth country in the world after the Soviet Union, the United States, France, Japan, China, the United Kingdom, India, and the “Israeli” entity that has successfully launched a satellite independently.

Since 2005, Iran has joined the club of space countries by sending the Sina-1 satellite, which was sent into orbit with the help of Russia. Since then, the Iranian Space Agency has put planning for the use of space and the expansion of space technologies in the country using local knowledge and international cooperation on the agenda.