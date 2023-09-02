Thousands Protest in Niger to Demand France’s Exit from Country

By Staff, Agencies

Thousands of people in Niger have protested near a French military base in the capital Niamey to express their support for the military government and demand the immediate withdrawal of French troops and diplomats from the West African country.

The demonstrators gathered near the 101 Squadron airbase on Friday, as they chanted slogans such as “Down with imperialism,” “French soldiers, Niger is a sovereign country, leave!” and “Macron, Niger is not your property.”

Niger’s top Muslim leaders also attended the protest rally, and prayed for the country’s protection from the “enemies of peace.”

Issaka Hassane Karanta, president of the Islamic Council of Niger [CSN], criticized the West African bloc of countries [ECOWAS] for imposing sanctions on Niger and threatening military action to return the former president to power.

“We are peaceful and just people, and God is always on the side of the just. He will protect us against all forms of internal and external aggression,” he said.

Habibou Abdou, one of the protest organizers, said that the “biggest” rally since the coup will take place on Saturday.

Niger’s army generals overthrew the country’s Paris-allied President Bazoum on July 26.

The military takeover in Niger came amid a growing wave of anti-French sentiment, with the people of Niger accusing the European country of interfering in their affairs.

Meanwhile, Niger’s military government has lashed out at France for backing ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, accusing Paris of "blatant interference" in its internal affairs.

The junta spokesman, Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, made the remarks in a statement on Friday, after French President Emmanuel Macron voiced his support for Bazoum earlier in the day.

Macron’s comments in support of Bazoum “constitute further blatant interference in Niger's domestic affairs," Abdramane said.

He went on to say that “Macron’s comments and his unceasing efforts in favor of an invasion of Niger aim at perpetuating a neo-colonial operation against the Nigerien people, who ask for nothing more than to decide its own destiny for itself."

Niger's "differences" with France do not touch on “the relationship between our peoples, or on individuals, but on the relevance of the French military presence in Niger," Abdramane noted.

On Friday, Macron paid further tribute to Bazoum, praising his "commitment, action and courage".

He also dismissed Niger's rulers as having "no legitimacy," stressing that France would make its decisions with regard to Niger "on the basis of exchanges with President Bazoum".

Also on Monday, the French president called on all the states in the region “to adopt a responsible policy” with regard to Niger.

He also said France supports ECOWAS’ diplomatic action as well as a military one, if it decides so, describing it as "a partnership approach."

The latest development came a day after Niger's military rulers revoked the diplomatic immunity of France's ambassador and ordered police to expel him from the country.

France was a colonial power in West Africa until 1960. Since independence, the European country has maintained trade relations and a military presence in the region.