Ashura 2023

 

Hamas: Any Incursion against Holy al-Aqsa Mosque Tantamount to All-Out war

folder_openPalestine access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance, Hamas, movement warned the “Israeli” entity against any incursions by Zionist settlers and occupation troops against the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The group’s spokesperson Hazem Qassem vowed that “The Palestinian nation will not allow the Zionist enemy to violate the al-Aqsa Mosque ['s sanctity].”

He further addressed a rally held in support of the mosque in western Gaza on Friday that “Any encroachment on and invasion of the al-Aqsa Mosque during the [upcoming] Jewish holidays is tantamount to opening the door to an all-out war on all fronts.”

In parallel, Qassem underlined that “The ‘Israeli’ troops and illegal settlers would have no security as long as the regime keeps up its aggression and illegal construction activities upon the Palestinian land.”

He said no one was capable of stopping Palestinians’ resistance operations in the occupied West Bank, which have witnessed a surge in retaliation against the regime’s incessant and regularly deadly violations against Palestinians.

Israel Hamas Palestine al-aqsa

