No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Islamic Jihad SG Ziad Nakhala, Deputy Head of Hamas Political Bureau Saleh Arouri

Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Islamic Jihad SG Ziad Nakhala, Deputy Head of Hamas Political Bureau Saleh Arouri
folder_openLebanon access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received the Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Ziad Nakhala, and the Deputy Head of Hamas Political Bureau, Saleh Al-Arouri, where they discussed the latest updates and political developments, especially in Palestine.

Furthermore, the parties conducted a joint assessment of the situation in the besieged West Bank and the upsurge of the resistance movement in it, as they shed light on the recent “Israeli” threats.

They emphasized the firm position of all the forces of the Axis of Resistance in confronting the Zionist enemy, its occupation and its arrogance, as well as the importance of coordination and daily and permanent communication among the resistance movements, especially in Palestine and Lebanon, to follow all political, security and military developments and to take the appropriate decision.

Hamas SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Palestine HezbollahMediaRelations Hezbollah ZiadNakhala IslamicJihad SalehAlArouri

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Islamic Jihad SG Ziad Nakhala, Deputy Head of Hamas Political Bureau Saleh Arouri

Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Islamic Jihad SG Ziad Nakhala, Deputy Head of Hamas Political Bureau Saleh Arouri

3 hours ago
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iranian FM and Delegation

Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iranian FM and Delegation

one day ago
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Will Not Allow Lebanon to Be an Arena for Assassinations

Sayyed Nasrallah: We Will Not Allow Lebanon to Be an Arena for Assassinations

4 days ago
Hezbollah Inaugurates Tourist Museum in Baalbek

Hezbollah Inaugurates Tourist Museum in Baalbek

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 02-09-2023 Hour: 01:25 Beirut Timing

whatshot