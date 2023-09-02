Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Islamic Jihad SG Ziad Nakhala, Deputy Head of Hamas Political Bureau Saleh Arouri

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received the Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Ziad Nakhala, and the Deputy Head of Hamas Political Bureau, Saleh Al-Arouri, where they discussed the latest updates and political developments, especially in Palestine.

Furthermore, the parties conducted a joint assessment of the situation in the besieged West Bank and the upsurge of the resistance movement in it, as they shed light on the recent “Israeli” threats.

They emphasized the firm position of all the forces of the Axis of Resistance in confronting the Zionist enemy, its occupation and its arrogance, as well as the importance of coordination and daily and permanent communication among the resistance movements, especially in Palestine and Lebanon, to follow all political, security and military developments and to take the appropriate decision.