North Korea Fires Cruise Missiles towards Yellow Sea

By Staff, Agencies

South Korea announced that North Korea has fired several cruise missiles towards the sea off the west coast of the Korean Peninsula.

The launches early on Saturday morning follow just days after North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into waters off its east coast in what it described as a simulated “nuclear strike” on targets in South Korea.

Details of the latest missile launches towards the Yellow Sea at approximately 4am local time on Saturday are being analyzed by South Korean and United States intelligence authorities, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The Joint Chiefs said that South Korea’s military was monitoring the situation, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

“Our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States,” the joint chiefs said, according to Yonhap.

North Korea said on Thursday that it had fired two short-range ballistic missiles in a simulated “scorched-earth” nuclear attack scenario against military command centers and airfields in South Korea.