Iranian FM: Iran-Lebanon Economic Ties Unfazed by US Sanctions

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian says Iran and Lebanon are determined to enhance economic relations and the US sanctions regime will not impact that cooperation.

Amir Abdollahian was meeting with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Rashid Bouhabib in Beirut on Friday.

The Iranian minister placed a premium on improving economic cooperation regardless of the US sanctions.

"The US sanctions regime cannot hinder the economic relations between Iran and Lebanon as it has failed to impact Iran's cooperation with Iraq, Turkey, Pakistan, the Central Asia and the Caucasus," Amir Abdollahian said.

He said Iranian firms are ready to help Lebanon settle its electricity shortage problem. Tehran, he said, is ready to host a joint session of economic committees after the formation of the new Lebanese government.

Lebanon has been mired in an economic crisis that the World Bank has dubbed one of the worst in recent history, which comes amid crippling sanctions imposed by the US and its allies. The Lebanese pound has lost more than 95 percent of its value on the black market since 2019.

The Arab country has also been beset by a severe fuel crisis that has left many households and businesses struggling with recurrent power outages, while its economic meltdown since 2019 has slowed down imports of fuel for government plants.

Last year, Iran supplied much-needed fuel shipments to Lebanon via Syria after the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement asked for Iranian help to ease the energy shortage in the Arab country.

The Iranian foreign minister also stressed the need for continuous consultations between Tehran and Beirut given the developments in the region.

Amir Abdollahian hailed the improvement of security and stability in Lebanon and noted that Tehran wished nothing but welfare and prosperity for Beirut.

“The election of the president and the formation of the new government of Lebanon will be an important step for Lebanon and the region," the top Iranian diplomat said.

Former President Michel Aoun's term ended in October of 2022 and since then, the Lebanese lawmakers have been unable to reach an agreement as to who should replace him and assume the presidency.

Since that time, according to Lebanese constitutional law, Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati's transitional cabinet, a caretaker government with limited powers, has been to some extent carrying out the duties of the president in the Lebanese government.

Amir Abdollahian once again reiterated that the "Israeli" regime is an enemy of stability and security in the region. "We believe that any normalization of relations with the Zionist regime will be detrimental to the entire region."

The Iranian foreign minister invited his Lebanese counterpart to pay a visit to Tehran.

The Lebanese foreign minister, for his part, hailed Iran's support for Beirut and voiced his country's willingness to expand ties with Tehran given common ground for cooperation.

Bouhabib condemned acts of sacrilege against Muslims' sanctities and the Holy Quran and said Lebanon strongly supports Muslim countries' initiative to prevent the recurrence of these blasphemous moves.

Heading a delegation, Amir Abdollahian arrived at Beirut International Airport on Thursday afternoon after he wrapped up an official visit to Syria.

Addressing a meeting with senior officials of various political groups in Beirut on Friday, Amir Abdollahian said West Asia and the whole world are aware that the United States cannot maintain its own hegemony, but the resistance front can surely realize its own will.

"The international system is going through fundamental changes and we are witnessing the [emergence] of new players on the international scene."

The Iranian minister said Tehran would continue to support the resistance front and the Palestinian people and would never compromise with any party in this regard.

He called on the resistance groups to forge unity in a bid to defend Palestine against the "Israeli" regime, expressing confidence that unity among the Palestinian groups would lead to the "complete defeat" of the "Israeli" entity.