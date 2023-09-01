Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iranian FM and Delegation

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of the Iranian Ambassador to Beirut Mojtaba Amani, where they discussed the latest developments and political developments in Lebanon and the region.