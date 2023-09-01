- Home
Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iranian FM and Delegation
6 hours ago

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of the Iranian Ambassador to Beirut Mojtaba Amani, where they discussed the latest developments and political developments in Lebanon and the region.
