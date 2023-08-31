- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
New Palestinian Heroic Op: “Israeli” Killed, 2 Injured in Truck-Ramming Op
By Staff, Agencies
In another heroic operation, an “Israeli” settler was killed and three others were wounded, including one in serious condition, in a truck-ramming operation at a West Bank checkpoint near Ramallah on Thursday morning.
According to “Israeli” reports, the military said the Palestinian truck driver accelerated and ran over settlers close to the “Maccabim” checkpoint.
The heroic Palestinian fighter, in his 40s, then fled the scene toward the “Hashmonaim” checkpoint, some 10 kilometers away, where he was martyred by “Israeli” security forces.
War Minister Yoav Gallant was set to hold an assessment on the operation with top security officials later Thursday.
“This is an ‘attack’ with serious consequences,” Gallant said in a statement.
Comments
- Related News