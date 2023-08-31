No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Fire Kills more than 60 in South Africa

Fire Kills more than 60 in South Africa
folder_openAfrica... access_time 38 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A fire engulfed a five-storey building in central Johannesburg overnight, killing dozens of people and leaving many more injured, officials in South Africa’s biggest city said on Thursday.e

The latest update from local authorities put the death toll at 63, with 43 injured, some of them rescued from the burning structure. The survivors have been taken to nearby medical facilities.

Firefighters were alerted at around 1.30 a.m. local time, Robert Mulaudzi, a spokesman for the city’s emergency management services, told the media. The blaze has now been extinguished.

Mulaudzi warned that the number of fatalities could rise even further, as rescue workers search the burned-out site, from floor to floor.

According to local media, the building was previously abandoned, but hundreds of people were living inside, explaining the high number of casualties.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, with officials declining to share any preliminary conclusions.

 

Comments

  1. Related News
Fire Kills more than 60 in South Africa

Fire Kills more than 60 in South Africa

38 minutes ago
Tunisia’s President: Normalization with “Israel” Has No Place in Our Lexicon

Tunisia’s President: Normalization with “Israel” Has No Place in Our Lexicon

one day ago
Gabon Coup: Military Declares End of Current Regime

Gabon Coup: Military Declares End of Current Regime

one day ago
Sudan’s Military Leader Travels to Egypt as 40 People killed in Darfur

Sudan’s Military Leader Travels to Egypt as 40 People killed in Darfur

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 31-08-2023 Hour: 11:35 Beirut Timing

whatshot