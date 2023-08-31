No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

North Korea Conducts ‘Nuclear Strike’ Drill

North Korea Conducts ‘Nuclear Strike’ Drill
folder_openKoreas access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The North Korean military carried out a simulated nuclear attack on South Korea on Wednesday, in response to “adventurous aggressive war exercises” of the government in Seoul with the US.

The Korean People’s Army “staged a tactical nuclear strike drill simulating scorched-earth strikes at major command centers and operational airfields of the ‘ROK’ military gangsters on Wednesday night,” the official KCNA agency reported, citing a statement by the KPA general staff.

The “tactical nuclear-armed unit of the KPA” fired two ballistic missiles and “correctly carried out its nuclear strike mission through air bursts at a preset altitude of 400 meters above the target island,” the statement added.

The drill was undertaken in response to Wednesday’s flight of South Korean fighter jets with American B-1B strategic bombers, which came over from the US as part of the Ulchi Freedom Shield war games. The B-1B Lancer can carry nuclear weapons, and has taken part in drills with South Korea since November 2022.

According to the KPA general staff, however, the bombers were practicing a “preemptive nuclear strike” against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea [DPRK].

Pyongyang’s nuclear drill is “aimed to send a clear message to the enemies,” the KPA said, “and make them clearly realize once again the DPRK's resolute punitive will and substantive retaliation capabilities.”

 

pyongyang SouthKorea NorthKorean

Comments

  1. Related News
North Korea Conducts ‘Nuclear Strike’ Drill

North Korea Conducts ‘Nuclear Strike’ Drill

one hour ago
N Korea’s Kim Warns of Nuclear War Danger, Urges Readiness to Smash US-led Invasion Plot

N Korea’s Kim Warns of Nuclear War Danger, Urges Readiness to Smash US-led Invasion Plot

2 days ago
North Korea: Japan Committing Unforgivable Crime against Humanity

North Korea: Japan Committing Unforgivable Crime against Humanity

5 days ago
North Korea’s 2nd Space Launch Ends in Failure

North Korea’s 2nd Space Launch Ends in Failure

7 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 31-08-2023 Hour: 11:35 Beirut Timing

whatshot