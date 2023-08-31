Iran Dismantles ‘Zionist-Terrorist’ Cells in Four Provinces

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry announced that its forces have dismantled a number of terrorist cells affiliated with the Israeli regime in four provinces across the county.

The Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that the “sabotage cells” were part of a vast “Zionist-terrorist” network that had carried out several operations in the four Iranian provinces of Khuzestan, Mazandaran, Kermanshah, and Sistan and Baluchestan.

The statement announced the identification and arrest of 14 terrorists by the Intelligence Ministry’s forces in the four provinces as well as the seizure of 43 powerful ready-to-detonate bombs.

Two “fully armed and well-equipped” terrorists were arrested in Khuzestan Province earlier in the month, who were in possession of 382 types of homemade bombs, bomb-making tools and chemical materials as well as 65 incendiary bombs, according to the Ministry’s statement.

In the western province of Kermanshah, two other terrorists carried out various false-flag operations and sent videos to the leaders of the terrorist cells based in Denmark and the Netherlands.

The terrorists arrested by Iran's Intelligence Ministry were reportedly attempting to stage attacks, implicating the country’s police and law enforcement force.

Iran’s Judiciary has brought criminal indictments against the three main terrorists involved in the recent deadly terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz.

The statement underlined that the terrorists used Telegram, Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter as their main social media platforms, while they enjoyed media links with TV channels such as Iran International and BBC Persian.

The Ministry said the terrorist groups' bases were located in various countries like Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark, adding that Daesh operatives were also based in Afghanistan while certain gangs were operating from Pakistan.