“Israel” Martyrs Palestinian Child in Occupied Al-Quds
By Staff, Agencies
A Palestinian child was Wednesday martyred after he was shot by “Israeli” police in the occupied city of Al-Quds.
“Israeli” police opened fire at Khaled Samer Al-Za'neen, 14, near the area of Bab Al-Amoud, seriously injuring him and leaving him bleed to death.
The sources added that the child was in the train before he was assaulted by extremist settlers, who later called the police, who came and open fire at the unarmed child.
For its part, “Israeli” media claimed that the child had allegedly carried out a stabbing attack against a settler and injured him before he was shot.
Several videos circulating on social media platforms showed Al-Za'aneen laying on the ground and bleeding as police officers and settlers surrounded him.
Additionally, “Israeli” police assaulted Palestinian journalists and forced off of the scene.
Later, the ‘Israeli’ forces raided the 14-year-old's family house in Beit Hanina, north of Al-Quds, ransacked it and oppressed those who came to offer their condolences to his family before proceeding to detain his father, mother, sister and brother.
