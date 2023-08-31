No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

“Israel” Martyrs Palestinian Child in Occupied Al-Quds

“Israel” Martyrs Palestinian Child in Occupied Al-Quds
folder_openPalestine access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian child was Wednesday martyred after he was shot by “Israeli” police in the occupied city of Al-Quds.

“Israeli” police opened fire at Khaled Samer Al-Za'neen, 14, near the area of Bab Al-Amoud, seriously injuring him and leaving him bleed to death.

The sources added that the child was in the train before he was assaulted by extremist settlers, who later called the police, who came and open fire at the unarmed child.

For its part, “Israeli” media claimed that the child had allegedly carried out a stabbing attack against a settler and injured him before he was shot.

Several videos circulating on social media platforms showed Al-Za'aneen laying on the ground and bleeding as police officers and settlers surrounded him.

Additionally, “Israeli” police assaulted Palestinian journalists and forced off of the scene.

Later, the ‘Israeli’ forces raided the 14-year-old's family house in Beit Hanina, north of Al-Quds, ransacked it and oppressed those who came to offer their condolences to his family before proceeding to detain his father, mother, sister and brother.

 

Israel Al-Quds Palestine

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israel” Martyrs Palestinian Child in Occupied Al-Quds

“Israel” Martyrs Palestinian Child in Occupied Al-Quds

2 hours ago
“Israel” Threatens Palestinian Kids’ Academic Year: Dozens of Schools under Threat of Demolition

“Israel” Threatens Palestinian Kids’ Academic Year: Dozens of Schools under Threat of Demolition

one day ago
“Israel” Arrests More than 5,000 Palestinians in West Bank in 8 Months

“Israel” Arrests More than 5,000 Palestinians in West Bank in 8 Months

one day ago
Protesting “Israel’s” Administrative Detention, Five Palestinian Detainees Are on Hunger Strike

Protesting “Israel’s” Administrative Detention, Five Palestinian Detainees Are on Hunger Strike

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 31-08-2023 Hour: 11:35 Beirut Timing

whatshot