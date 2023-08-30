- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Tunisia’s President: Normalization with “Israel” Has No Place in Our Lexicon
By Staff, Agencies
Tunisian President Kais Saied confirmed his country will never normalize relations with “Israeli” entity as the term does not even exist in his country’s lexicon.
Addressing new Tunisian ambassadors to Arab and non-Arab countries on Tuesday, Saied reiterated that Palestine must return to the Palestinians.
“Although the Palestinian state has ambassadors … Do not forget the Palestinian right; the legitimate right. The Palestinian issue is the central issue of the whole nation, and to those who talk about normalization, I say that this term does not exist at all,” he said.
Saeid further added that Palestinians must regain their rights throughout the occupied territories, and that an independent sovereign Palestinian state with al-Quds [Jerusalem] as its capital must be established.
According to the Tunisian parliament, the Committee on Rights and Freedoms had already started looking into introducing a draft law, urging the criminalization of normalization with “Israel”.
The Committee presented “a preliminary reading regarding the importance of the draft law for the Tunisian people and its unconditional support for the just Palestinian cause.”
Comments
- Related News