No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Lapid to Visit DC as Biden Keeps Netanyahu Waiting

Lapid to Visit DC as Biden Keeps Netanyahu Waiting
folder_openZionist Entity access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Several “Israeli” news outlets reported that opposition Leader Yair Lapid is set to travel to Washington next week for high-level meetings with members of Congress and senior Biden administration officials, as Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to wait for a meeting with US President Joe Biden.

The visit by Lapid will include meetings with US officials at the State Department, White House, and with members of Congress.

Axios and Walla News correspondent Barak Ravid also reported that Lapid will be meeting with officials in the White House and State Department, citing a US official.

Ties between Biden and Netanyahu have come under some strain due to the “Israeli” prime minister's so-called “judicial overhaul”.

But the “Israeli” entity remains the United States’ closest Middle East ally and despite differences over the “judicial overhaul”, security and military ties have been unaffected.

Israel JoeBiden BenjaminNetanyahu UnitedStates YairLapid

Comments

  1. Related News
Lapid to Visit DC as Biden Keeps Netanyahu Waiting

Lapid to Visit DC as Biden Keeps Netanyahu Waiting

one hour ago
Bibi Instructs Ministers to Coordinate Secret Meetings with Him

Bibi Instructs Ministers to Coordinate Secret Meetings with Him

21 hours ago
Gallant Laments in UN: Potential for Violent Escalation with Lebanon is Growing due to Hezbollah!

Gallant Laments in UN: Potential for Violent Escalation with Lebanon is Growing due to Hezbollah!

one day ago
“Israel” Terrified: [Sayyed] Nasrallah Has Turned from Defender of Lebanon to Conqueror of the Galilee

“Israel” Terrified: [Sayyed] Nasrallah Has Turned from Defender of Lebanon to Conqueror of the Galilee

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 30-08-2023 Hour: 11:09 Beirut Timing

whatshot