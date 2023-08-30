No Script

US Special Envoy Hochstein to Visit Beirut

one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

US Special Envoy Amos Hochstein is scheduled to arrive in Beirut on Wednesday, with a tight schedule that included a visit to Zionist entity.

The American official would reportedly visit the offshore rig at the Block No. 9 marine gas field, as well as Beirut and Naqoura, where the United Nations’ [UN] peacekeeping forces are headquartered.

“Don’t torture me like with the maritime border negotiations,” Hochstein told his counterparts in Lebanon, according to the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar daily.

According to reports, Western diplomatic sources previously revealed that the US State Department wanted to solve land border issues between Occupied Palestine and Lebanon, after success in demarcating their maritime borders last year.

It’s worth mentioning that there are at least 13 points of disagreement between Lebanon and the “Israeli” entity on the land border.

