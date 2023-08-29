No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ashura 2023

 

  1. Home

Taipei Reports Chinese Military Activity Near Taiwan

Taipei Reports Chinese Military Activity Near Taiwan
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Taiwan’s defense ministry has reported Chinese military activity near the self-ruled island, warning of a possible “sharp increase” in tensions.

The ministry claimed that it spotted 12 Chinese military aircraft in its air defense identification zone on Tuesday morning, adding that seven of them, including six J-10 fighters and a single drone, crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

According to the statement, five Chinese ships also conducted “combat readiness patrols”. The ministry, however, has not given a location.

“The continued military harassment by the Communist military in the region may lead to a sharp increase in tensions and worsen regional security,” the ministry said, adding Beijing should “immediately stop such unilateral acts.”

Beijing regards the island as part of its own territory under the “One-China” principle.

Under the internationally recognized policy, nearly all countries recognize Beijing’s sovereignty over the island, including the United States.

However, in violation of its own stated policy and in an attempt to irritate Beijing, Washington continues to court the secessionist government in Taipei, supporting its anti-China stance and supplying it with massive caches of armaments.

China often conducts military drills around the island as a warning to Taiwan’s separatist forces and their collusion with the US.

Washington’s support for Taiwan is seen as an attempt to undermine its main rival Beijing, as is the case with Ukraine.

Moscow has noted that the US military support for Kiev to fight Russia aims to weaken and destroy the country.

China Taiwan Taipei

Comments

  1. Related News
Taipei Reports Chinese Military Activity Near Taiwan

Taipei Reports Chinese Military Activity Near Taiwan

5 hours ago
Raisi: Enemy Failed to Isolate Iran

Raisi: Enemy Failed to Isolate Iran

6 hours ago
Iran Spox: 20-Year Reliance on Foreign Promises about SP Phase 11 Bears No Fruition

Iran Spox: 20-Year Reliance on Foreign Promises about SP Phase 11 Bears No Fruition

6 hours ago
Japan: We Need US Nuclear Weapons

Japan: We Need US Nuclear Weapons

7 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 29-08-2023 Hour: 02:23 Beirut Timing

whatshot