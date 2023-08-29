No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ashura 2023

 

  1. Home

UK’s Air Disruption could Last for Days

UK’s Air Disruption could Last for Days
folder_openUnited Kingdom access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Britain’s transport minister Mark Harper said it would take days to resolve the air travel disruption that led to the cancelation of 1,500 flights on Monday.

“There is going to be some knock-on impact today and I suspect for another few days as airlines get their planes and get their services back to normal,” Harper said.

Air traffic control systems were hit by a technical problem, forcing controllers to uploaded to systems manually. Over a quarter of all flights into or out of the country were affected.

According to Harper, technical experts do not believe a cyber-attack caused the disruption. He apologized for the fault, saying it was unprecedented.

“Something on this scale hasn't happened for almost a decade - normally the system works very well,” Harper stated.

London’s Heathrow Airport warned passengers that services will remain disrupted Tuesday, urging travelers to contact their airline before heading to the terminal.

 

 

britain UnitedKingdom

Comments

  1. Related News
UK’s Air Disruption could Last for Days

UK’s Air Disruption could Last for Days

5 hours ago
Number of UK Minority Workers in Insecure Jobs more than Doubled

Number of UK Minority Workers in Insecure Jobs more than Doubled

14 days ago
UK Based “Israeli” Arms Maker, Elbit Systems, Besieged by Palestine Action

UK Based “Israeli” Arms Maker, Elbit Systems, Besieged by Palestine Action

17 days ago
UK Junior Doctors Launch Fifth Round of Industrial Action

UK Junior Doctors Launch Fifth Round of Industrial Action

18 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 29-08-2023 Hour: 02:23 Beirut Timing

whatshot