Bibi Instructs Ministers to Coordinate Secret Meetings with Him

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Following a scandal caused by the publication of a meeting between “Israeli” and Libyan foreign ministers, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday instructed all government ministries to coordinate covert political meetings with his office in advance.

According to the guidelines, any publication of a secret meeting will require the personal approval of Netanyahu.

Earlier on Monday, the “Israeli” entity’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen defended the publication of his clandestine meeting with Libyan FM Najala Mangoush. In response to political backlash following the disclosure, Cohen asserted that the ministry employs both “overt and covert” channels to bolster the entity’s global relationships.

The meeting, which was held last week in Italy, sparked protests in Libya and led to Mangoush's dismissal by the country's prime minister. According to reports, the minister fled to Turkey on a private plane.

Both “Israeli” and international politicians criticized Cohen for publicizing the meeting, saying it put the Libyan minister's life in danger and caused political damage to the “Israeli” entity. According to reports, senior officials are concerned that other countries wishing to establish relations with the entity or join the so-called “Abraham Accords” could now express reluctance.

