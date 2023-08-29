Protesting “Israel’s” Administrative Detention, Five Palestinian Detainees Are on Hunger Strike

By Staff, Agencies

Five Palestinian detainees behind “Israeli” bars have been on an open-ended hunger strike in protest of their administrative detention without a charge or trial.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society [PPS], the detainees’ move came in protest of undefined detention without charge by the “Israeli” occupation.

The five detainees are Kayed Fasfous, Sultan Khalouf, Abdul Rahman Baraka, Hassan Jaradat, and Maher Al-Akhras.

Al-Fasfous and Khalouf have been on hunger strike for the 27th day in a row.

Meanwhile, The Palestinian detainee Abdul Rahman Baraka has been on hunger strike for the 20th day in a row.

The Palestinian detainee Maher al-Akhras, 52, from Jenin joined the hunger strike on Wednesday in protest of his detention.

PPS pointed out that Khalouf is a former prisoner who spent years in “Israeli” jails, noting that he carried out an open-ended hunger strike that lasted for 67 days in protest against his administrative detention in 2019.

Kayed Al-Fasfous, 34, from the city of Dura has been detained since May 2, 2023. Al-Fasfous is a former detainee who spent about 7 years in “Israeli” prisons, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club.

The “Israeli” occupation has escalated its administrative detention policy against Palestinians as the number of administrative detainees currently exceeds 760, including minors, women, and the elderly, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Commission.

The Commission added that 80 percent of the administrative detainees are former prisoners who spent years in the prisons most were administrative detentions.

Since 2023, the “Israeli” occupation has issued about 1978 administrative detention warrants until the end of last July.

“Israel’s” illegal policy of administrative detention is a pre-emptive measure that allows the detention of Palestinians without charge or trial for lengthy periods of time based on disclosed allegations that even a detainee’s lawyer is barred from viewing.