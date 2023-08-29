Raisi: Enemy Failed to Isolate Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stressed that the enemy has failed in its attempts to isolate Iran and drive the nation to despair.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran on Tuesday, Raisi highlighted his administration’s successful approach in foreign relations as a factor that contributed to the failure of the emery’s anti-Iran schemes.

“We pursued [improvement of] ties with neighbors, and we were successful in this regard,” he said, adding that the resumption of ties with some Muslim countries led to a 14-percent increase in Iran’s commercial relations with neighboring states.

He further noted that his administration set a new record in commercial ties and showed that it can make progress by joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO] and the BRICS group of emerging economies.

“The enemy did not succeed in isolating Iran,” he stated.

The Iranian chief executive also mentioned that the enemy failed to drive the Iranian nation to despair through a cyber-attack on gas stations a few months after the formation of his cabinet.

“People acted wisely and frustrated the enemy’s schemes,” Raisi confirmed, noting that “The government believes that the success achieved by the Iranian nation in many areas is accessible in other sectors.”

Referring to last year’s foreign-backed unrest across Iran, Raisi said underlined that “the enemy resorted to the riots to thwart the country’s progress.”

The enemies “even left the negotiating table and pinned hope to the riots. When the riots failed with the help of the people, they immediately sent a message asking for a return to the negotiating table. They sought to drive the people to despair, but the people frustrated them in this area, too.”