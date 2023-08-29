- Home
Iran Spox: 20-Year Reliance on Foreign Promises about SP Phase 11 Bears No Fruition
By Staff, Agencies
Hailing the official operation of Phase 11 of the South Pars Gas field, the spokesman for Iran’s administration said that 20 years of reliance on foreigners’ promises about the development of Phase 11 of the gas field in the Gulf had produced no result.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, Ali Bahadori Jahromi emphasized, “After taking office in August 2021, the popular administration of President Raisi assigned the task to young Iranian experts and their efforts have now borne fruit after 20 months.”
Phase 11 of the South Pars Gas Field became operational on Monday in the presence of President Ebrahim Raisi, Oil Minister Javad Owji and the CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company [NIOC], SHANA reported.
Delivering a speech at the inaugural ceremony, Owji said that Phase 11 was officially put into operation while foreign companies, including France's Total, Shell, and China National Petroleum Corporation [CNPC] did nothing for its development in the past 20 years.
He added, “We managed to start production in Phase 11 four years earlier by moving and installing a platform, leaving former contractors Total and CNPC bewildered.”
Comments
