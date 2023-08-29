- Home
Iran’s New Air Defense System Can Engage 12 Targets Simultaneously
By Staff, Agencies
The Iranian deputy defense minister for research and industrial affairs, Afshin Naderi Sharif, confirmed that Iran’s ‘Tactical Sayyad’ air defense system can detect 24 targets at a distance of 180 kilometers and simultaneously engage 12 targets.
Naderi Sharif further stated that ‘Tactical Sayyad’ is a homegrown air defense system suitable for medium altitudes.
He noted that an advantage of the new missile system over the Khordad-3 and Khordad-15 air defense systems is its self-protection system.
“The ‘Tactical Sayyad’ has a short-range self-protection system in one of its silos that makes the weapon immune to low-altitude threats,” he added.
The official noted that the new air defense system has become more agile since its radars and missile launchers have been merged into a single vehicle.
Naderi Sharif explained that Tactical Sayyad can detect and track 24 targets at a distance of 180 kilometers and simultaneously engage 6 to 12 targets in a range of 120 kilometers.
Earlier in August, Iran for the first time showcased a replica of the Tactical Sayyad air defense system at the International Military Forum ARMY-2023 in Russia.
