Gallant Laments in UN: Potential for Violent Escalation with Lebanon is Growing due to Hezbollah!

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

“Israel’s” War Minister Yoav Gallant warned the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres that the “potential for a violent escalation on ‘Israel’s’ northern border is growing due to flagrant violations” by Hezbollah.

Gallant met with Guterres at the UN Headquarters in New York. He called on the UN to “act immediately.”

“Gallant raised the question of growing tensions on ‘Israel’s’ northern border as a result of ongoing provocations and flagrant violations by the Hezbollah…-including the erection of a Hezbollah tent within ‘Israeli’ territory, the establishment of dozens of military compounds along the border, and increasing patrols and presence by Hezbollah operatives,” the ministry’s statement said.

Gallant also stressed the “urgent need for immediate UN intervention” and de-escalation of tensions by strengthening UNIFIL authority in the region, “ensuring their freedom of movement and implementing their mandate.”

According to reports, Gallant noted that ‘Israel’ “will not tolerate increasing threats to the security.”

Israel UNIFIL Lebanon Hezbollah UnitedNations

