No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ashura 2023

 

  1. Home

IRG Navy to Receive New Submarines

IRG Navy to Receive New Submarines
folder_openIran access_time 10 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Navy will take delivery of the new generation of two homegrown submarines, an informed source said.

The informed source at the Iranian Ministry of Defense announced that the IRG Navy is going to be equipped with new manned submarines.

The IRG naval forces are apparently scheduled to take delivery of the new generation of Qadir and Fateh submarines in the near future.

The two homegrown submarines have been manufactured by the Defense Ministry’s Marine Industries Organization.

In April, the Iranian Navy said the hulls of the second, third and fourth models of Fateh [conqueror] submarine have been manufactured and were being furnished.

The Navy commander said the Fateh submarine has performed perfectly since joining the Navy’s fleet, with all of its operational capabilities, especially the launch of various types of torpedoes and detection of different underwater targets, having been put to the test.

The 527-ton Fateh submarine is a semi-heavy undersurface vessel whose weight at depth increases to 593 tons.

The submarine is equipped with an advanced sonic radar system for identifying enemy vessels and uses a missile defense system.

 

 

Iran IRG

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG Navy to Receive New Submarines

IRG Navy to Receive New Submarines

10 hours ago
Iran: Electronic Warfare Drill Goals Accomplished

Iran: Electronic Warfare Drill Goals Accomplished

3 days ago
Iranian Army Launches Electronic Warfare Drills

Iranian Army Launches Electronic Warfare Drills

4 days ago
Raisi: Benefits of Iran’s Membership in BRICS will be Historic

Raisi: Benefits of Iran’s Membership in BRICS will be Historic

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 29-08-2023 Hour: 02:23 Beirut Timing

whatshot