IRG Navy to Receive New Submarines

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Navy will take delivery of the new generation of two homegrown submarines, an informed source said.

The informed source at the Iranian Ministry of Defense announced that the IRG Navy is going to be equipped with new manned submarines.

The IRG naval forces are apparently scheduled to take delivery of the new generation of Qadir and Fateh submarines in the near future.

The two homegrown submarines have been manufactured by the Defense Ministry’s Marine Industries Organization.

In April, the Iranian Navy said the hulls of the second, third and fourth models of Fateh [conqueror] submarine have been manufactured and were being furnished.

The Navy commander said the Fateh submarine has performed perfectly since joining the Navy’s fleet, with all of its operational capabilities, especially the launch of various types of torpedoes and detection of different underwater targets, having been put to the test.

The 527-ton Fateh submarine is a semi-heavy undersurface vessel whose weight at depth increases to 593 tons.

The submarine is equipped with an advanced sonic radar system for identifying enemy vessels and uses a missile defense system.