Hezbollah Inaugurates Tourist Museum in Baalbek

By Al-Ahed News | Photo Credit: Moussa Housseiny

Hezbollah inaugurated the Jihadi Museum [The Sun’s Tale to the Land] in Baalbek, under the auspices of the head of Hezbollah Political Council His Eminence Sayyed Ibrahim Amin Sayyed.

The tourist landmark is considered the crossing bridge for all borders and the Resistance’s open book to the geography of the universe and the ages. At an area of 10,452 square meters, the museum simulates the area of Lebanon. All the 50 vehicles and armored vehicles in the exhibition are among the spoils that the Islamic Resistance reaped since 1982, the date of the “Israeli” invasion of Lebanon, starting from the First liberation in 2000 – that is the liberation of south Lebanon from the “Israeli” enemy – and the Divine Victory in July 2006, ending with the Second Liberation in 2017 – the liberation of the eastern chain and the Bekaa outskirts from the Takfiri enemy.