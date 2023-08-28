Hamas Warns “Israel” Against Any Attack on Resistance Leaders

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has warned that any “Israeli” attack on the leaders of the Gaza-based movement will face a “strong” response.

Hamas made the remark in a press statement on Sunday after “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to assassinate Saleh al-Arouri, deputy head of the Hamas political bureau, and other resistance leaders in response to the growing retaliatory operations by Palestinians against the regime in the occupied West Bank.

The movement denounced Netanyahu’s threat as “empty remarks that will not intimidate the resistance.”

“Saleh and all of his brothers and our steadfast and steadfast Palestinian people, who presented a long convoy of martyrs, are continuing with determination and certainty in resisting the occupation until the restoration of all the legitimate rights of our people, on top of which is the freedom of Jerusalem [al-Quds] and the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque,” the statement said.

“The Zionist enemy, who is confused by the blows of the resistance, must be aware that any harm coming to any resistance leader would be responded to strongly with force and firmness,” it added.

Ismail Radwan, a senior Hamas official, also warned the “Israeli” premier against committing any act of foolishness against Arouri and other resistance leaders.

Stressing that there would be a response without precedent if the regime targeted any resistance leader, Radwan said, “We cannot condone any crime against the al-Aqsa Mosque, a resistance leader or any one of our people."

Netanyahu made the threat after Arouri said in an interview with Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television news network that the “Israeli” entity would face an “unprecedented defeat” if it started an “all-out war” on the resistance front.

"We are preparing for an all-out war, and we are closely discussing the prospects of this war with all relevant parties… If we reach the point of an all-out confrontation, 'Israel' will face an unprecedented defeat in its history, and we are confident of that,” Arouri warned.

The “Israeli” oppression of Palestinians has seen a sharp rise under Netanyahu’s cabinet, which is composed of far-right Zionist parties that oppose Palestinian statehood and support settlement expansion in the occupied territories.

Over the past months, the regime has intensified attacks on Palestinian towns. Dozens of Palestinians have been killed and many arrested.

According to the United Nations, 2023 is already the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since the UN began recording fatalities in 2005. The previous year, 2022, had been the most lethal year with 150 Palestinians killed, of whom 33 were minors, as reported by the UN.