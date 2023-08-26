No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ashura 2023

 

  1. Home

“Israeli” Army on Alert as Lebanon Paves Road in Kfar Chouba

“Israeli” Army on Alert as Lebanon Paves Road in Kfar Chouba
folder_openLebanon access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon paved on Saturday the local Berket Bathael Al-Samaqa road in the liberated hills of Kfar Chouba, southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamie, supervised the work. 

Hamie confirmed that “the Lebanese state's [border] encompasses every inch of its territory," underlining, “We will pursue any construction on the Lebanese border with occupied Palestine, and we will not take any permission from anyone.”

The Lebanese Minister downplayed the “Israeli” occupation’s mobilization on the borders with Lebanon as “repeated” and valueless.

Earlier, the “Israeli” occupation forces are on alert on the border with Lebanon in their positions facing Kfar Chouba, in conjunction with the paving work.

Later, the “Israeli” occupation army launched a drone over the area.

Israel Lebanon KfarChouba

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israeli” Army on Alert as Lebanon Paves Road in Kfar Chouba

“Israeli” Army on Alert as Lebanon Paves Road in Kfar Chouba

5 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver A Speech Marking the Anniversary of the 2nd Liberation

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver A Speech Marking the Anniversary of the 2nd Liberation

9 hours ago
Prominent Journo Talal Salman Passes Away, Leaves Behind A Legacy of Revolutionary Journalism

Prominent Journo Talal Salman Passes Away, Leaves Behind A Legacy of Revolutionary Journalism

10 hours ago
Hezbollah Mourns Talal Salman: Supporter of Palestinian Cause, Lebanese Resistance

Hezbollah Mourns Talal Salman: Supporter of Palestinian Cause, Lebanese Resistance

11 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 26-08-2023 Hour: 02:36 Beirut Timing

whatshot