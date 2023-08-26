No Script

Ashura 2023

 

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver A Speech Marking the Anniversary of the 2nd Liberation

9 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

On the occasion of the anniversary of the Second Liberation, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech at 20:30 Beirut time on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Highlights in English will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @English_AlAhed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

