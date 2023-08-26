- Home
Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver A Speech Marking the Anniversary of the 2nd Liberation
folder_openLebanon access_time 9 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News
On the occasion of the anniversary of the Second Liberation, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech at 20:30 Beirut time on Monday, August 28, 2023.
Highlights in English will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:
Website: english.alahednews.com.lb
Twitter: @English_AlAhed
Telegram: Eng_ahed
