Hamas Top Official: Resistance Axis Preparing for All-Out War

By Staff, Agencies

The Deputy Head of Hamas’ Political Bureau, Saleh Al-Arouri, stressed that the “Israeli” occupation has made numerous decisions regarding assassinations, targeting many individuals such as the leader Mohammed Al-Dayf, who they attempted to assassinate multiple times and ultimately killed his family.

“The ‘Israeli’ threat against my person does not change my beliefs and stances, nor will it alter my path by so much as an inch,” he said.

Al-Arouri further mentioned: “We are believers, and we hope to conclude our lives with martyrdom, which we hold in high esteem, and that is the great victory in our eyes.”

Hamas official also underlined that “day by day the power balance tips in favor of the Resistance and its allies,” noting that “the most important element of this new equation is the spread of the Resistance in the West Bank.”

“The occupation’s army has mobilized over 30 brigades in the northern West Bank to neutralize the Resistance, yet it [the resistance] continues to grow more powerful and steadfast,” Al-Arouri underscored.

In parallel, he underscored that “The proliferation of the Resistance across the entire West Bank is a nightmare for the occupation, striking panic and fear [within the ranks of occupation].”

Meanwhile, Al-Arouri highlighted that “the Resistance has foiled the policies of the fascist [‘Israeli’] government, such as settlement expansion in the West Bank.”

“Every ‘Israeli’ official who adopts extremist policies ends up facing an unprecedented defeat, as was the case with Rabin and Sharon,” he added.

Al-Arouri pointed out that the government of Smotrich and Ben-Gvir aims to displace Palestinians from the West Bank, increase settlements, and gain control over the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“This extremist government will suffer a resounding defeat, which would lead to their withdrawal from the entire West Bank,” he added.

The senior Resistance official also noted that the ruling elite in the occupied territories, which is driven by racism and fascism, will breed internal divisions and ruin the entity's foreign relations. These sources of instability will eventually bring about the destruction of the occupation regime.

“The leaders of the occupation government, with their extremist policies, will cause an all-out war in the region,” he said, noting that “Smotrich desires a major conflict that would allow him to displace Palestinians from the West Bank and the '48 territories. Some in the cabinet are considering actions such as taking control of Al-Aqsa Mosque and dividing it, along with assassinations, knowing that this would lead to a regional war.”

Regarding an all-out regional confrontation, Al-Arouri affirmed that “the Resistance alliance is prepared, and motivated by reason, will, and common interests to partake in a regional war, and the active parties are ready and prepared for it.”

“If we reach the point of an all-out confrontation, ‘Israel’ will face an unprecedented defeat in its history, and we are confident of that,” he added, pointing out that “The battle for liberation of the West Bank is currently on the table, and Palestine has now entered the era of resolving this conflict.”

Al-Arouri also reminded of the commitment expressed by Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, when he said that any attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Quds would be met with regional war, and also recalled Sayyed Nasrallah's speech on the liberation of the Galilee.

“We are preparing for an all-out war, and we are closely discussing the prospects of this war with all relevant parties.”