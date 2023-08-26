Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah mourns Talal Salman, the founder and editor-in-chief of Al-Safir newspaper.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah mourns the great journalist and one of the pillars of the Lebanese press, Mr. Talal Salman, who passed away after a long history of distinguished and longstanding contributions to the world of journalism and media.

Talal Salman stood by the right Arab causes. He further supported the Palestinian cause and the Lebanese resistance with all his power. As Al-Safir newspaper was his platform that did not calm down, he supported the resistance with his pen and thought.

We extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to his family, fans, companions and all media professionals and media institutions in Lebanon and the Arab world.