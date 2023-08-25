No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Denmark to Ban Holy Quran Burning

Denmark to Ban Holy Quran Burning
folder_openIslamophobia-Softwar access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Denmark’s justice minister Peter Hummelgaard announced on Friday that the government plans to ban the Holy Quran burning.

The move comes after a string of desecrations of Islam’s holy book in the Scandinavian nation sparked anger in Muslim countries.

The government will present a bill that will “prohibit the inappropriate treatment of objects of significant religious importance to a religious community,” Hummelgaard told reporters.

He further added that the legislation was aimed especially at burnings and desecrations in public places.

“Denmark has been viewed as a country that facilitates insult and denigration of the cultures, religions, and traditions of other countries,” the government said.

denmark quran

Comments

  1. Related News
Denmark to Ban Holy Quran Burnings

Denmark to Ban Holy Quran Burnings

8 hours ago
Iran Urges Muslim Countries to Take Serious Stance against Desecration of Holy Quran

Iran Urges Muslim Countries to Take Serious Stance against Desecration of Holy Quran

3 days ago
New Attack on Holy Quran in Netherlands: The Noble Book Torn Up!

New Attack on Holy Quran in Netherlands: The Noble Book Torn Up!

6 days ago
Crossing All Limits: A Woman Torches Another Quran in Sweden!

Crossing All Limits: A Woman Torches Another Quran in Sweden!

21 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 25-08-2023 Hour: 01:57 Beirut Timing

whatshot