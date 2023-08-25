Denmark to Ban Holy Quran Burning

By Staff, Agencies

Denmark’s justice minister Peter Hummelgaard announced on Friday that the government plans to ban the Holy Quran burning.

The move comes after a string of desecrations of Islam’s holy book in the Scandinavian nation sparked anger in Muslim countries.

The government will present a bill that will “prohibit the inappropriate treatment of objects of significant religious importance to a religious community,” Hummelgaard told reporters.

He further added that the legislation was aimed especially at burnings and desecrations in public places.

“Denmark has been viewed as a country that facilitates insult and denigration of the cultures, religions, and traditions of other countries,” the government said.