Iranian Army Launches Electronic Warfare Drills

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Army’s four divisions launched a joint military exercise dubbed “Separe Hafezan-e Velayat 1402” [Shield of Guardians of Velayat 1402] in central areas of the country on Friday.

Deputy Chief of the Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari made the announcement on Thursday, noting that it will feature electronic warfare [EW].

“The drill will be held with the participation of the Army Ground Force, Air Force, Navy and Air Defense with various types of EW, radar, drone, cyber, and space systems, manned and unmanned fighters and fixed, mobile, ground- and air-based systems related to electronic warfare,” he added.

“Increasing specialized skills and transferring experiences to the young army forces as well as exercising combat scenarios are the main aims of organizing this military exercise,” Rear Admiral Sayyri highlighted.

He further stated that the Army has paid special attention to electronic warfare technologies and training of committed and experienced human resources in this field over the past years due to the significance of electronic warfare in modern-day battles and the effective role it plays in future wars.

Iran’s Army has made significant progress and achievements in designing and manufacturing required equipment, relying upon its specialized knowledge, technical know-how and internal capabilities, he said.

“The Army has the appropriate infrastructure and we have achieved favorable results in countering threats in today’s world and prediction of future threats in this sensitive and complicated arena.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rear Admiral Sayyri appreciated the unflinching efforts of the Ministry of Defense and subsidiary organizations of the Army in designing and manufacturing electronic warfare equipment and machinery.