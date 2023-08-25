No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Hamas Slams “Israeli” Plan to Increase Settlements in West Bank

Hamas Slams “Israeli” Plan to Increase Settlements in West Bank
folder_openPalestine access_time 10 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Hamas Resistance Movement has denounced the “Israeli” entity’s plan to speed up the construction of settlements in the occupied West Bank, calling on Palestinians to resist by all means.

Hamas spokesman Jihad Taha said in a statement on Thursday that the plan was part of the systematic land confiscation policy adopted by the fascist Israeli administration led by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to a plan dubbed “a million for Samaria” that was put forward on Wednesday, occupation authorities’ eye to have one million settlers in the West Bank region of Samaria by 2050.

Taha further viewed that the only way to confront “Israel’s” plans was through resistance, and that such schemes were bound to fail.

Taha also called on the international community to act and stop “Israel’s” settlement expansion while also urging the Palestinian people to confront the Israeli settlement expansion plans through all available means.

More than 700,000 Zionist settlers live in over 280 settlements built since the 1967 “Israeli” occupation of the West Bank and Al-Quds.

 

Israel Hamas Palestine

Comments

  1. Related News
Hamas Slams “Israeli” Plan to Increase Settlements in West Bank

Hamas Slams “Israeli” Plan to Increase Settlements in West Bank

10 hours ago
Palestinian Teen Succumbs to Wounds from “Israeli” Gunfire in Jenin

Palestinian Teen Succumbs to Wounds from “Israeli” Gunfire in Jenin

3 days ago
New Heroic Op in Al-Kahlil: “Israeli” Settler Killed, Another Seriously Injured

New Heroic Op in Al-Kahlil: “Israeli” Settler Killed, Another Seriously Injured

4 days ago
Nine Palestinians on Hunger Strike against “Administrative Detention”

Nine Palestinians on Hunger Strike against “Administrative Detention”

6 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 25-08-2023 Hour: 01:57 Beirut Timing

whatshot