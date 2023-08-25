Raisi: Benefits of Iran’s Membership in BRICS will be Historic

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi confirmed that the country offers unique opportunities for member states of the BRICS group of emerging economies in the fields of trade, energy and transit.

Addressing the “Friends of BRICS” summit in Johannesburg on Thursday, Raisi touched on the BRICS’s decision to admit new members to the bloc, stressing that the move will pave the way for global development on the basis of justice.

“The benefits of the Islamic Republic of Iran's membership in BRICS will be surely historic. It will open up a new chapter and constitute a new step in the direction of promoting justice, equality, ethics and sustainable peace worldwide,” Raisi said.

He further emphasized that maximum interaction and promotion of multilateral cooperation mechanisms, especially with independent and developing countries, is at the core of Iran’s foreign policy.

“Due to its unique transit location, extensive energy resources as well as high levels of expertise in various fields, namely industrial production as well as nano and medical technologies, we declare our readiness for cooperation, joint economic projects and investment with BRICS member states,” Raisi added.

In parallel, the Iranian president praised South Africa which has hosted the summit of the BRICS countries three times, and devoted serious efforts to strengthen cooperation and economic partnership within the bloc and among other nations.

“The African continent is among the main capitals of the world. Its rich cultural and ethnic diversity, along with beautiful natural landscapes and rich mineral resources, have characterized the continent. Fortunately, the political and social credence of Africa is increasing day by day,” Raisi said.

He stressed that an important part of the international community’s future is taking shape in this geographical part of the world.

The Iranian president also paid tribute to late South African anti-apartheid activist and politician Nelson Mandela and other African heroes who stood up against colonialism.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has been an ally of Africa for a long time, and enhancement of economic cooperation with African countries has been long on our agenda. We pursue special agendas of cooperation in our bilateral and multilateral ties with different African countries,” Raisi stated, noting that “Hegemony, injustice, discrimination and moral decadence have put the world in a difficult and complicated situation.”

He also mentioned that “The emergence and spread of problems such as hunger and climate change, lack of access to healthcare and medical services, cyber insecurity along with threats to cultures, values and identities are among the challenges that require efforts and convergence in order to deepen the discourse of justice, and found a just system on the basis of common interests.”

He went on to describe BRICS as a symbol of change and transformation in global relations, which can help solve the problems of the international community, especially as the global confidence in its efficacy is increasing.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian president denounced the ongoing racist policies, stating that crises arising from oppression, occupation, hegemony and state terrorism, especially on the part of the “Israeli” entity, have prevented the Palestinian nation from both exercising their right to self-determination and enjoying the right to development.