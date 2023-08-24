No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Sarkozy: Europe Dancing on the Edge of A Volcano

Sarkozy: Europe Dancing on the Edge of A Volcano
folder_openEurope... access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has warned that he Western push to incorporate Ukraine into NATO can only lead to an escalation of the conflict with Russia, expressing doubt that the opposing parties in the stand-off have used all the tools at their disposal to achieve peace.

Speaking to TF1 TV on Wednesday, Sarkozy stressed that he believes Ukraine must remain “neutral” and refrain from joining the EU and NATO.

“This is not the solution. The solution is to discuss, for reasonable people to sit around the table, for us to give Ukraine security guarantees and for us to engage in a discussion to see at least if we can get out of it other than by annihilating either Ukraine or Russia,” he said.

Victory in the conflict can be achieved either by destroying an enemy, or finding a compromise, according to the French president, who called on the West to “stop talking about buying planes, ammunition, tanks.”

He further added that the international community must “find a solution that preserves the interests of Ukraine,” noting that “Russia won’t go anywhere, with or without [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.”

 

Russia france ukraine NicolasSarkozy

Comments

  1. Related News
Sarkozy: Europe Dancing on the Edge of A Volcano

Sarkozy: Europe Dancing on the Edge of A Volcano

3 hours ago
Russia: Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Dies in Plane Crash

Russia: Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Dies in Plane Crash

4 hours ago
Ex-NATO Gen.: Ukraine Can’t Defeat Russia

Ex-NATO Gen.: Ukraine Can’t Defeat Russia

one day ago
Germany Facing Zero Growth

Germany Facing Zero Growth

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 24-08-2023 Hour: 01:55 Beirut Timing

whatshot