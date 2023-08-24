BRICS Welcomes 6 New Members Including Iran, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

By Staff, Agencies

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on the last day of the bloc’s summit in Johannesburg on Thursday that six new members will join BRICS.

Iran, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Egypt will join China, Russia, South Africa, India and Brazil on June 1, 2024, according to the president.

Reacting to the news, Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian president’s deputy chief of staff for political affairs, said Iran’s full membership in BRICS is a “historic development” and a “strategic success” for the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic.

“Felicitations to the Leader of Islamic Revolution [His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei] and the great nation of Iran,” Jamshidi said via X, formerly Twitter.

The group was formed by and initially consisted of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, which collectively represent around 40% of the global population and a quarter of the world’s gross domestic product [GDP].

Iran was among dozens of countries that sought membership in BRICS and has submitted a formal application to join the body.