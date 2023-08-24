Raisi: Iran Eyes Cooperation with BRICS

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi announced that his country Tehran seeks to promote cooperation with the member states of the BRICS group of emerging economies.

Raisi made the remark while speaking to reporters on Wednesday before leaving Tehran for Johannesburg, South Africa, to participate in a summit of the BRICS countries, with the bloc's expansion being at the top of its agenda.

“In its foreign policy, the Islamic Republic of Iran has put [ the promotion of] relations with all independent countries in the world on its agenda," he said, adding that “BRICS has managed to bring together independent countries with the common goal of [bolstering] economic cooperation and countering unilateralism.

The Iranian President further emphasized that he would shed light on Iran’s positions in this regard.

He noted that he plans to hold mutual meetings with the BRICS leaders and the authorities participating in the summit with the purpose of expanding Tehran's ties with other countries.

Raisi said that such meetings would facilitate the exchange of capacities among the BRICS members and expressed hope that his visit would pave the way for the realization of Iran's policies.

"As a group of countries, BRICS has the capacity to be further expanded," he stated.

The group consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. These countries collectively represent around 40% of the global population and a quarter of the world's gross domestic product [GDP].

Iran is among dozens of countries that seek membership in BRICS and has submitted a formal application to join the body.

Russia and China have welcomed Iran’s application and the group’s expansion to include international powerhouses.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that leaders of the BRICS bloc have agreed on mechanisms for considering new members, giving dozens of interested nations a path into the organization.