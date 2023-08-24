Russia: Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Dies in Plane Crash

By Staff, Agencies

Russian media reported a plane has crashed in the northwest of the country, with the name of Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner private military group, being on the list of passengers onboard.

Reports said a private jet traveling from the capital Moscow to Saint Petersburg crashed “with no survivors” in Russia’s Tver Region on Wednesday. The crash killed ten people.

Meanwhile, citing Russian aviation authorities, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported that Prigozhin was killed in the crash.

A Telegram channel associated with the Wagner Group said that its leader Prigozhin died.

“The head of the Wagner Group, a Hero of Russia, a true patriot of his Motherland – Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin died as a result of the actions of traitors to Russia,” a post in the Grey Zone channel said.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations was cited by RT as saying that all 10 people on board had lost their lives and that Prigozhin “was listed among the passengers.”

“A private Embraer Legacy plane crashed en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg in the Tver region, near the Kuzhenkino village. There were 10 people on board, including 3 crew members. According to preliminary information, everyone on board was killed,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Wagner Group private military company [PMC] leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed among passengers,” the statement added.

Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport said an investigation into the crash had been launched.

Unnamed Russian officials told RIA Novosti that “eight bodies” have been recovered so far and an investigation into the incident was underway.