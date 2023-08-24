- Home
New US Shooting: Three People Killed, 6 Wounded in California
6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
A gunman shot three people dead and wounded six others at a bar in the US state of California on Wednesday.
“Confirmed 4 deceased at scene, including the shooter,” the Orange County Sheriff said on social media. “6 transported to hospitals, 5 reported [with] gunshot wounds.
He further added: “Officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident. No deputies injured.”
According to CBS Los Angeles, the shooting took place at a bikers' bar in Trabuco Canyon. KCAL News reported citing sources that the attacker had been shot by deputies.
